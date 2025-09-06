RU RU ES ES FR FR
Lamine Yamal shares heartfelt birthday wishes for his younger brother

The brothers remain very close despite their age gap
Lifestyle Today, 03:21
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Yamal with his younger brother after Spain's victory at Euro 2024 Photo: https://www.instagram.com/lamineyamal / Author unknown

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal is well-known for his deep bond with his younger brother. The footballer once again showcased his tender brotherly affection by congratulating the boy on his birthday through a touching post on his Instagram page.

Lamine shared a collage of photos with his brother, whose name is Kain, captioning it with the words, "hbd to my boy, love u. first son💕🥰"

It's worth noting that Kain is always by Yamal's side during the most significant moments in his older brother's career, attending his matches and even joining him on the pitch during award ceremonies. For instance, the youngster was with Lamine on the field after the Euro 2024 final, where Spain triumphed over England.

Kain also appeared alongside Yamal in a video made to celebrate the Barça winger receiving the iconic number ten shirt at the club. Other family members, including Lamine's mother and father, also took part in the video shoot.

Let us remind you that Yamal himself recently celebrated his 18th birthday, just under two months ago. At the party, he met Argentine rapper Nicky Nicole, sparking a romance that, as was revealed just days ago, has now come to an end.

