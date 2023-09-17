Laminе Yamal and Alejandro Balde agreed on new contracts with Barcelona

Left back Balde and young talent Yamal have signed new contracts with Barça. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported this on Twitter.

It is reported that the contracts were agreed upon during the pre-season tour and signed before the start of the new season. According to the source, the new Balde contract is valid until June 2028, the Yamal contract is 2 years shorter. According to the player registration rules, La Liga did not allow the signing of a sixteen-year-old footballer until the summer of 2026.

The Italian journalist also noted that Barcelona will soon issue an official confirmation of the extension of the contracts of its players.

Both players are Barça graduates. Lamine Yamal made his debut under Xavi’s leadership in the first team at the end of last season, and this season the guy has already managed to gain a foothold in the main team and, along the way, set several age records. And nineteen-year-old Balde, despite his young age, has already staked out a place on the left edge of the defense. We also note that football players are already being recruited to play for the Spanish national team.

Let us remind you that Barcelona beat Betis last night - 5:0.