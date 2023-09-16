Barcelona crushed Betis by scoring five goals

Barcelona hosted Betis at the Estadio Olimpico in the fifth round of La Liga.

Barça started the match strongly, scoring two goals in seven minutes. In the 25th minute, Joao Felix scored the first goal for the Catalans. In the 32nd minute, Robert Lewandowski doubled his team's lead. 2:0 after the first half.

Barcelona continued to dominate after the break. In the 62nd minute, Ferran Torres scored the third goal, and in the 66th, Rafinha made the score 4:0. Apart from Felix, Joao Cancelo scored the first goal for Barcelona. It is worth noting that Robert Lewandowski recorded two assists before the goal.

Barcelona beats Real Betis 5:0, scores 13 points after five matches and currently climbs to the top of La Liga.

La Liga. Fifth round

"Barcelona" - "Real Betis" - 5:0

Goals: 1:0 - 25 Felix, 2:0 - 32 Lewandowski, 3:0 - 62 Torres, 4:0 - 66 Rafinha, 5:0 - 81 Cancelo