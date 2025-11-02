"Lamine and I are no longer together, there was no cheating" - Nicky Nicole confirms split with Yamal

The footballer and the artist parted ways amicably

Argentinian singer Nicky Nicole has officially confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

Details: In a conversation with journalist Jordi Martin, Nicky Nicole revealed that she hasn't seen Yamal since leaving Barcelona, and that their breakup was not due to infidelity.

“Hi, Jordi. I want to confirm that Lamine and I are no longer together. We haven't seen each other since I left Barcelona,” the singer stated.

Nicole added that the couple had not planned to make their separation public, but "the situation forced" them to confirm it.

"I can confirm that there was no cheating. If I had been the victim of that, I would have said so openly—as I have before," Nicky Nicole emphasized.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal is suspected of having a chronic groin injury.