ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Lifestyle "Lamine and I are no longer together, there was no cheating" - Nicky Nicole confirms split with Yamal

"Lamine and I are no longer together, there was no cheating" - Nicky Nicole confirms split with Yamal

The footballer and the artist parted ways amicably
Lifestyle Today, 01:48
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
"Lamine and I are no longer together, there was no cheating" - Nicky Nicole confirms split with Yamal https://x.com/BarcaUniversal/status/1984703805125247394

Argentinian singer Nicky Nicole has officially confirmed that she is no longer in a relationship with Barcelona forward Lamine Yamal.

Details: In a conversation with journalist Jordi Martin, Nicky Nicole revealed that she hasn't seen Yamal since leaving Barcelona, and that their breakup was not due to infidelity.

“Hi, Jordi. I want to confirm that Lamine and I are no longer together. We haven't seen each other since I left Barcelona,” the singer stated.

Nicole added that the couple had not planned to make their separation public, but "the situation forced" them to confirm it.

"I can confirm that there was no cheating. If I had been the victim of that, I would have said so openly—as I have before," Nicky Nicole emphasized.

Reminder: Lamine Yamal is suspected of having a chronic groin injury.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury Football news Yesterday, 16:56 Alarm in Barcelona. Yamal suspected of chronic groin injury
Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad Football news Yesterday, 10:43 Good news for Barcelona. Hansi Flick confirms Robert Lewandowski and Dani Olmo return to the squad
Lamine Yamal & Nicki Nicole Lifestyle Yesterday, 10:10 End of the story! Lamine Yamal announces breakup with singer Nicki Nicole
Hansi Flick and Lamine Yamal Football news Yesterday, 09:59 "I will always protect and help Yamal" – Hansi Flick on his relationship with Barcelona's young star
Helicopters pass Wembley Stadium Football news 31 oct 2025, 08:45 Camp Nou to compete with Wembley for the right to host the 2029 Champions League final
A general view of Spotify Camp Nou stadium during the last game there before renovation during the LaLiga Football news 31 oct 2025, 06:32 Finally! Barcelona returns to Camp Nou
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores