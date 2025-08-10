La Liga heads to another continent: Barcelona and Villarreal to play in the US at the end of 2025

La Liga has long been nurturing the idea of holding an official Spanish league match in the United States, and Barcelona is ready to take part in this groundbreaking project. Over the past two seasons, there have been discussions about moving one of the Catalan side’s fixtures across the Atlantic, and now, in 2025, this initiative could finally become reality.

According to Sport, the chosen match is the Round 17 clash between Barcelona and Villarreal, which is scheduled to take place right before the winter break—an ideal time for both teams, since the offseason begins immediately after. The match is set to take place in Miami.

The issue will be put before the leadership of Spanish football. If the project is given the green light, official procedures for moving the match outside Spain will begin, with the final decision to be made by the Assembly.

It’s reported that Barcelona was specifically chosen for this initiative. Unlike Real Madrid, the Catalan club is more open to such ventures, and their global stature guarantees huge interest in the event. Moreover, playing in the US will help Barcelona strengthen its brand abroad and secure extra revenue—a crucial factor given the club’s current financial challenges.