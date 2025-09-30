RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kylian Mbappé writes his name into Real Madrid’s Champions League history

The Frenchman’s stunning form continues.
Football news Today, 13:48
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Real Madrid travelled to Almaty for their UEFA Champions League Matchday 2 clash against Kairat, where one of Los Blancos’ stars etched his name into the record books.

Details: In the 25th minute, French striker Kylian Mbappé broke the deadlock from the penalty spot. According to Opta, he became the first player ever to score every single Real Madrid goal in a new Champions League campaign.

Mbappé had struck twice in the opening match against Marseille, and now he has added another to his tally. No player had ever achieved such a feat before.

Reminder: Over the past month, the forward has found the net in every game he has played — for both club and country. In total, Mbappé has scored in eight consecutive matches this September: against Ukraine, Iceland, Real Sociedad, Marseille (twice), Espanyol, Levante, Atlético, and now Kairat.

