Kylian Mbappé reacts to Real Madrid's victory over Marseille in the Champions League

Reminiscing about the good old days

Real Madrid striker Kylian Mbappé delivered another stellar performance for his club, helping secure yet another victory. The forward shared his impressions of the Champions League clash against Marseille on his Instagram page.

Mbappé posted a photo from the match, captioning it “Old memories 😁,” clearly alluding to his previous encounters with Marseille during his PSG days.

It’s worth noting that the Madrid side managed to overcome the French team in a hard-fought battle, thanks largely to Kylian’s efforts, as he bagged a brace from the penalty spot. The match ended 2-1 in favor of the Spaniards.

Additionally, Mbappé has already scored 6 goals and provided 1 assist in just 5 matches this season. He remains Real Madrid’s most potent attacking force, consistently leading the team to victory.

Incidentally, Madrid’s next fixture is set for September 20 in La Liga, with Real Madrid hosting Catalan side Espanyol at home.