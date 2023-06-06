Kylian Mbappe is trying to persuade a fellow French national team forward to join PSG

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe wants the club to sign Borussia Monchengladbach and French national team forward Marcus Thuram, according to L'Equipe.

According to the source, Mbappe is urging his compatriot to join PSG. Thuram will soon become a free agent and can move to a new club on a free transfer. It was previously reported that other clubs, including Chelsea and Inter, are also interested in the forward.

In the current season, the 25-year-old Mbappe has played 32 matches for Borussia Monchengladbach in all competitions, scoring 16 goals and providing seven assists.