Kylian Mbappe could move to top English club

According to journalist RMC Sport Fabrice Hawkins, London-based club "Chelsea" has shown interest in Paris Saint-Germain's and France's forward Kylian Mbappe. The management of the English club is considering the possibility of acquiring the player in the summer transfer window, although they haven't made an official offer for his transfer yet.

Earlier reports suggested that PSG might reduce the price for the forward and sell him for 100+ million euros. Saudi club "Al-Hilal" also wants to buy the Frenchman and is willing to pay 200 million euros for him. Additionally, the Saudi Arabian club is prepared to offer Mbappe a two-year contract worth a total of 400 million euros.

The 24-year-old Mbappe has been playing for PSG since 2017, transferring from "Monaco" for a fee of 180 million euros. He has played a total of 260 matches in all competitions for PSG, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists.

Since 2017, Mbappe has represented the French national team and has played 70 matches, scoring 40 goals, and providing 24 assists. As part of the French national team, Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup and became the runner-up in the 2022 World Cup.