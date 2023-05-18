Kylian Mbappé is the highest-paid athlete in the world under the age of 25

Forward Kylian Mbappé, who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, is the highest-paid athlete in the world under the age of 25.

According to Forbes magazine, the Frenchman earned $120 million in the past year, significantly surpassing American football player Kyler Murray ($70.5 million).

Here are the top 5 highest-paid athletes in the world under the age of 25 according to Forbes:

1. Kylian Mbappé (PSG, football, 24 years old) - $120 million.

2. Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals, American football, 25 years old) - $70.5 million.

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull, Formula 1, 25 years old) - $64 million.

4. Erling Haaland (Manchester City, football, 22 years old) - $52 million.

5. Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks, basketball, 24 years old) - $47.2 million.

