Klopp names the factor that will determine Wirtz's success at Liverpool

After leaving Liverpool, Jürgen Klopp hasn't stopped keeping tabs on his former team, sharing his thoughts on the Reds’ newest arrivals.

Details: The iconic Merseyside manager weighed in on Florian Wirtz's prospects at Anfield, stating that everything will depend on which position he is deployed in. Despite this uncertainty, Klopp has full faith in his compatriot’s talent.

Quote: “Yes, he will make an impact, although of course I don’t know exactly which position Arne has in mind for Florian. It’s going to be simply fantastic, I’m sure of that. It’s very difficult to strengthen a team when you’re champions. But Liverpool have managed it. They’ve signed an exceptional talent in Florian Wirtz. I can’t wait to see it. It will be great,” Klopp stated.

Reminder: Earlier, it was reported that Liverpool is ready to pay £120 million for Newcastle striker Alexander Isak.