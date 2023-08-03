Klopp almost lashed out at Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp reacted rather harshly to the request of the fans of the English team for an autograph after losing in a friendly match with Bayern with a score of 3:4.

According to the Daily Mail, after this game, several fans approached the German specialist and asked him for an autograph before he got on the bus.

At this point, Klopp answered them in a rather aggressive manner: "Very quickly. I don't really have time."

The journalists also specify that during the transfer of the T-shirt to the coach for signature, the fans dropped it, which further pissed off the specialist.

“You should have kept that damn shirt,” he told one of the fans.

Recall that the English Premier League starts next week. In the starting round of the national championship, the Reds will play on August 13 on the road against Chelsea.

German coach Jurgen Klopp has been with Liverpool since 2015 and has a contract with the club until 2026.