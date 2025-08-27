Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed

Kick-off pushed back.

In Round 4 of the Netway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs were set to host Mamelodi Sundowns on home soil. However, the match will not start on time.

Details: The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 19:30 CET, but the start has been delayed by 15 minutes. The new kick-off time is 19:45 CET.

Important Notice!



There will be a 15 minute match kickoff delay.



The match will now kickoff at 19h45 #Amakhosi4Life — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) August 27, 2025

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the marquee match of Round 4 of the Betway Championship. Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.

Reminder: Chiefs head coach Nabi has returned to training with the team, and a video of his arrival was released.