RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed

Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed

Kick-off pushed back.
Football news Today, 13:30
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed Photo: iDiski Times

In Round 4 of the Netway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs were set to host Mamelodi Sundowns on home soil. However, the match will not start on time.

Details: The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 19:30 CET, but the start has been delayed by 15 minutes. The new kick-off time is 19:45 CET.

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the marquee match of Round 4 of the Betway Championship. Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.

Reminder: Chiefs head coach Nabi has returned to training with the team, and a video of his arrival was released.

Related teams and leagues
Kaizer Chiefs Kaizer Chiefs Schedule Kaizer Chiefs News Kaizer Chiefs Transfers
Mamelodi Sundowns Mamelodi Sundowns Schedule Mamelodi Sundowns News Mamelodi Sundowns Transfers
South African Betway Premiership South African Betway Premiership Table South African Betway Premiership Fixtures South African Betway Premiership Predictions
Related Team News
Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns Football news Today, 11:12 Incredible demand. All tickets sold out for the clash between Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns
Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 14:48 Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 27, 2025
Good news. Nabi returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs Football news 25 aug 2025, 06:32 Good news. Nabi returns to training with Kaizer Chiefs
Staying with the team? Cardoso comments on the future of Tapelo Maseko Football news 25 aug 2025, 02:20 Staying with the team? Cardoso comments on the future of Tapelo Maseko
Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal Football news 23 aug 2025, 11:28 Fourth straight final! Sipho Chaine leads Pirates past Sundowns in MTN8 Cup semifinal
Former Mamelodi Sundowns player finds new club! Official: Neo Maema joins Tanzanian giants Simba Football news 21 aug 2025, 16:47 Former Mamelodi Sundowns player finds new club! Official: Neo Maema joins Tanzanian giants Simba
Related Tournament News
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4 Football news Today, 10:40 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 4
Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury Football news Today, 02:16 Major setback! Relebohile Mofokeng ruled out due to injury
Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why Football news Yesterday, 14:17 Relebohile Mofokeng left out of the squad. Ouaddou explains why
Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025 Football news Yesterday, 10:58 Orlando Pirates vs Orbit College: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - August 26, 2025
Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3 Football news 20 aug 2025, 15:28 Betway Premier League 2025/26. Fixtures and results for Round 3
Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs Football news 20 aug 2025, 06:34 Time to return! Khalil Ben Youssef reveals when Nasreddine Nabi will rejoin Chiefs
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores