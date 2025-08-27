Kick-off of the Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns match delayed
Kick-off pushed back.
Football news Today, 13:30Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Photo: iDiski Times
In Round 4 of the Netway Championship, Kaizer Chiefs were set to host Mamelodi Sundowns on home soil. However, the match will not start on time.
Details: The game was originally scheduled to kick off at 19:30 CET, but the start has been delayed by 15 minutes. The new kick-off time is 19:45 CET.
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns will face off in the marquee match of Round 4 of the Betway Championship. Dailysports brings you all the details on where and when to watch this clash.
Reminder: Chiefs head coach Nabi has returned to training with the team, and a video of his arrival was released.