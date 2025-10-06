Khanye suggests new position for Kaizer Chiefs winger

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Former Kaizer Chiefs winger Junior Khanye believes Glody Lilepo should no longer play as a winger.

The 28-year-old Congolese international was signed in January from the French side Valenciennes FC. Since then, he has played 29 times for Chiefs and scored seven goals from the wing.

According to Khanye, Lilepo is quick to take shots and has the height to meet crosses, therefore, he should play as a number nine.

“This guy they’re playing him in the wrong position, he’s a striker," Khanye said on iDiski TV. "I don’t think he’s a winger because he shoots wherever. When he’s on the right and the posts are there, regardless of the angle, he shoots.

Also read: Kaizer Chiefs legend Nomvethe disagrees with Hugo Broos

“Yes, technically he’s very good and knows how to cover on the left and right as well, make him a striker.

“Let him play there [striker], he’s got the height advantage since they play cross. Let him be there in front," Khanye concluded.

Lilepo's next game for Amakosi will be in the CAF Confederation Cup away to AS Simba on the weekend of 17-18 October.

