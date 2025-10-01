RU RU ES ES FR FR
Leaders under strain.
Football news Today, 12:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Chelsea delivered a solid performance against Benfica in the second round of the UEFA Champions League, securing a 1–0 victory. Yet concerns persist within the London camp.

Details: According to Kieran Gill of the Daily Mail, several of Chelsea’s key players are struggling and playing through pain. Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, and João Pedro are all dealing with knocks and fatigue, exacerbated by a lack of rest.

Notably, the average age of Chelsea’s starting XI was exactly 24 years — the youngest lineup the Blues have ever fielded in Champions League history.

Reminder: Benfica, under José Mourinho, fell to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. In his post-match interview, the Eagles’ head coach explained the reasons behind the defeat.

