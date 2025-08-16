RU RU ES ES FR FR
Kane's second trophy! Bayern win the German Super Cup after 3 years

Kane and Luis Diaz secure victory over Stuttgart
Football news Today, 16:27
Jan Novak Dailysports's expert
Kane's second trophy! Bayern win the German Super Cup after 3 years

Harry Kane has clinched his second club trophy of his career. On Saturday, August 16, Bayern Munich defeated Stuttgart in the German Super Cup clash.

Notably, it was the Englishman who opened the scoring in this encounter. That goal marked his 86th for the Munich giants. The final word in the match belonged to Luis Diaz, who found the net in his debut game—Bayern sealed a 2-1 win.

It's worth noting that this is Bayern’s 11th German Super Cup triumph in history, a record by a wide margin. The “record champions” last lifted the trophy in 2022, but fell to Leipzig the following year.

For Kane himself, this is the second trophy of his career. The first was last season’s Bundesliga title.

