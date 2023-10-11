Kane has brought a private five-man team with him to Germany

RU RU NG NG
Bayern striker Harry Kane has a special approach to working with a top club.

According to SportBild, the leader of the England team brought a private team of five people with him to Germany.

They should help the player concentrate on his work at the club. The team included a bodyguard, fitness and physical therapy specialists, and an in-house doctor.

When Kane and his family find a suitable home in Munich, a private trainer will also join him.

The 30-year-old wants to adapt to Munich as quickly as possible and is learning German to better communicate with the team.

According to the source, the Englishman became friends with Thomas Müller and was glad to see him return to the main team in the match against Freiburg, as he appreciates the opportunity to play with him on the field.

Kane was bought in August 2023 from Tottenham for an amount of 100 million euros. His agreement runs until the summer of 2027. This season, Kane has played 10 matches in all competitions, scored 9 goals and provided 5 assists.

