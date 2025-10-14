ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs to play four matches in October

Following the two-week FIFA break, Kaizer Chiefs face a demanding month.

It’s been a mixed start in the Betway Premiership, with four wins, three draws, and one loss, enough to stay in the chase behind Mamelodi Sundowns, Sekhukhune United, and Orlando Pirates.

Also read: Chiefs legend questions Nabi exit

But the Carling Knockout exit to Stellenbosch FC in the last 16 left fans very annoyed. Amakhosi now turn their attention to the CAF Confederation Cup, where a two-legged battle against AS Simba could seal their spot in the group stage, with a Betway Premiership games in between.

  • Saturday, 19 October, 15:00: AS Simba (away)
  • Wednesday, 22 October, 19:30: Siwelele FC (home)
  • Sunday, 25 October, 15:00: AS Simba (home)
  • Friday, 31 October, 19:30: Durban City (away).
