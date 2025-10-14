ES ES FR FR
Former Chiefs coach left with questions over Nabi story

Former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach Farouk Khan feels that the public still does not know why Nasreddine Nabi left Amakhosi.

The Tunisian coach was let go last week over alleged invalid qualifications. His results last season and in the early stage of the current term also did nothing to help his cause.

"We still don't know the reason he was let go; there's been a lot of speculation. The season he had was a disaster," Khan told KickOff. "Despite winning the Nedbank Cup, not finishing in the top eight was simply not enough for Kaizer Chiefs."

According to Khan, the focus should not be on the coach or playing personnel but on the playing identity.

"Kaizer Chiefs needs to reinvent their football culture. Many people are looking at the symptoms by focusing on the coaches and players being brought in, but what is truly needed is for the team to revisit its football culture," Khan added.

