Rwanda coach sends aggressive message to Chiefs

Play Fiacre Ntwari or let him go

Rwanda's national side coach Adel Amrouche has sent a rather strong message to Kaizer Chiefs.

The subject is his first-choice goalkeeper, Fiacre Ntwari.

Despite being The Wasps' number one, the 26-year-old star has played second fiddle to Amakhosi's Brandon Petersen, with Ntwari starting only once for Chiefs in the Carling Knockout this season.

According to Amrouche, a keeper of Ntwari quality should not be kept on the bench, otherwise, Chiefs should release him.

“I had a good discussion with Ilyes [Mzoughi], the [goalkeeper] coach of Kaizer Chiefs," the Algerian told journalists. “Fiacre is one of the best goalkeepers in Africa," he said.

“But I think if you don’t let him play, let him go because it’s better not to stop the quality for one person like Fiacre," Amrouche concluded on the former TS Galaxy superstar.