Chiefs' junior coach names the next star

Vela Khumalo names the next Kaizer Chiefs product

Kaizer Chiefs' DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Vela Khumalo has helped create players like Mduduzi Shabalala, Mfundo Vilakazi and Wandile Duba.

Speaking to the media this past weekend, Khumalo was asked to name the next youngster to look out for. The name is Shaun Els, an 18-year-old striker.

“He’s very clinical," Khumalo told SuperSport TV.

“It was his second game now, with time he will get better, he’s going to be the best thing ever.”

“We’re looking for strikers and he’s a finisher. He’s a striker. He’s got the instincts of being a good striker,” Khumalo concluded.