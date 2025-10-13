Legend Chiefs says the problem is the management

Kaizer Chiefs need better management intead of a coach

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Joseph ‘Banks’ Setlhodi believes the Amakhosi's problems are not on the tactics board but in the office.

Following a disappointing start to the season, the club have parted ways with Nasreddine Nabi and allowed his assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, to take over until the end of the season.

According to Setlhodi, not even Pitso Mosimane can bring back the glory days for Chiefs.

“Before you talk about coaches, let’s talk about the players,” he said to the media. “You can bring 20 coaches to Chiefs, from the best in the world, the results won’t change.

“Pitso would not stay at Chiefs. You know why? Because Chiefs don’t have good leaders, they don’t know how to address football matters.

"They think football is just business; you just go to the office and stay there. Football is something else,” Banks added with pain in his voice.

Meanwhile, Chiefs will take on AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday at 15:00.