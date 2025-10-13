ES ES FR FR
Dailysports News Football news Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs

Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs

How many matches Nasreddine Nabi played at Chiefs
Football news Today, 00:55
Sine Mpisane Sine Mpisane Dailysports's expert
Nasreddine Nabi stats at Chiefs Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs officially confirmed Nasreddine Nabi left Amakhosi after just one season in charge. How many games did the Tunisian win or lose in his 35 matches?

The former Young Africans coach joined Amakhosi in July 2024 after a stint in Morocco with AS FAR.

Also read: Chiefs need a Mbule-type player, says Phala

In his first season with Chiefs, Nabi disappointed with a ninth-place finish in the Betway Premiership. However, Nabi won the Nedbank Cup, the club’s first trophy in a decade.

Unfortunately, three defeats in four games early in this new season ended his journey in Soweto.

Nabi in 35 matches:

  • 12 wins
  • Nine draws
  • 14 defeats
  • 39 goals scored
  • 42 conceded.

Meanwhile, his assistants Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze have taken over.

