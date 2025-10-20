ES ES FR FR
Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC

Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC

Betway Premiership: Kaizer Chiefs vs Siwelele FC
Today, 10:36
Sine Mpisane
Kaizer Chiefs to face struggling Siwelele FC Muzi Ntombela/ BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs are back home in Mzansi after facing AS Simba in the CAF Confederation Cup in Lubumbashi

With that out of the way, coach Khalil Ben Youssef's me are aiming for points against Siwelele FC at FNB Stadium on Wednesday at 19:30.

The Glamour Boys are currently in fourth position on the log, six points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, and of course have two games in hand.

Also read: How Cole made the decision to join Chiefs

So far this season, the Glamour Boys have recorded four wins, three draws and just one defeat from eight matches, with eight goals scored and five conceded.

Meanwhile, Siwelele FC are down in 14th place, collecting only seven points from nine games. Lehlohonolo Seema’s men have not been good with neither attack or defence. They have scored four goals and conceded 10.

Kaizer Chiefs
Siwelele
South African Betway Premiership
