Kaizer Cheifs legend Katsane sends a message to Zwane

Football news Today, 13:09
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfield enforcer Willard Katsande has reacted to Samkelo Zwane's loan to Siwelele FC until the rest of the season.

According to Katsande, the move will allow the 23-year-old midfielder to return as a sharper and more influential player.

"It's a good move for the boy because he's in a phase where he's developing his game, so it's important for him to grow his game, and Siwelele is where that can happen," Katsande told KickOff.com.

"Now he will get game-time week in, week out because if you look at the Chiefs' midfield, it is packed at the moment. So, as the boy was growing, it's good for him to go to the environment where he's going to grow, while Chiefs monitor what's going on.

Meanwhile, Zwane, who made his debut as a substitute against Orlando Pirates midweek, is expected to feature against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership on Sunday in Bloemfontein at 15:00.

