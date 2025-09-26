Kaizer Chiefs coach explains changed system

Kaizer Chiefs played a new system against Marumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs interim coach, Khalil Ben Youssef, has explained why Amakhosi set a 3-4-3 system in the disappointing 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants on Wednesday.

Khanyisa Mayo grabbed a debut goal in the first half, before Gallants' substitute Jaisen Clifford hit a stunning late equaliser.

The result saw Amakhosi drop to third position with six points off the Betway Premiership leaders Sekhukhune United.

“The idea today is we played 3-4-3,” Youssef told the media after the game. "We played higher. We tried to make our block a high block. To press Marumo. We know Marumo this season, they play short passes like last season. We tried to press them higher.

"We had a lot of opportunities to score. You say it's a defensive approach and I don't agree with you. If you see the possession and the attempts at goal you would see how many attempts at goal then you can analyse the situation and see it was not defensive," Youssef added.

Coming up next for Kaizer Chiefs is the CAF Confederation Cup first preliminary round qualifier against Angola's Kabuscorp, who lead 1-0 from the first leg in Luanda last weekend.