Juventus wants to extend the contract with their midfielder

Juventus wants to sign a new contract with their midfielder Manuel Locatelli, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian midfielder will sign a new deal with Juventus until June 2028. This information became known ten days ago. The signing of the contract is only a matter of time.

The 25-year-old player has played 10 matches for Juventus in the current season. He has scored one goal and provided one assist. His current contract is valid until 2026. Transfermarkt values the player at 30 million euros.

Manuel is a product of the youth academies of Atalanta and Milan. Since 2014, he played for Milan's youth squad. His professional debut for Milan took place on April 21, 2016, in a Serie A match against Carpi.

In August 2021, Juventus announced the signing of an agreement with Sassuolo for Locatelli's loan for two seasons, with an option to purchase the player's contract after the end of the loan agreement.