Juventus wants to buy out Kolo Muani's contract from PSG

The deal could be finalized in the near future.

Details: According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Juventus has submitted an inquiry to Paris Saint-Germain regarding the permanent transfer of 26-year-old French striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Reports indicate that the Frenchman is Juventus' top target to bolster their attack. Last season, Kolo Muani played for Juventus on loan, but after the agreement ended, he returned to PSG.

The Juventus coaching staff was impressed with Kolo Muani's performances and has requested the club's management to initiate negotiations with PSG to sign the forward on a full-time basis.

During his stint at Juventus, Kolo Muani featured in 21 matches, netting 10 goals and providing 3 assists.

The striker's current contract with PSG runs until 2028, and his market value, according to Transfermarkt, is estimated at 30 million euros.