Juventus want to strengthen the squad with the best player in Euro 2020

Тurin-based Juventus is showing interest in Paris Saint-Germain and Italian national team goalkeeper, Gianluigi Donnarumma, as reported by journalist Alfredo Pedulla's website.

According to the source, the Italian club may acquire the player during the summer transfer window. Juventus could potentially include Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic in the deal, as PSG has expressed interest in him.

The 24-year-old Donnarumma has been playing for Paris Saint-Germain since the summer of 2021. He joined the Parisian club from AC Milan as a free agent. So far, he has played 72 matches for the French club in all competitions, conceding 75 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 23 matches. With PSG, Donnarumma has won the French championship twice in the seasons 2021/2022 and 2022/2023, as well as the French Super Cup in 2022. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

Donnarumma has been representing the Italian national team since 2016. He has played 54 matches for the Italian national team, conceding 41 goals. He kept a clean sheet in 25 matches. As part of the national team, Donnarumma was part of the victorious squad in the UEFA Euro 2020 championship and was named the best player of the tournament.