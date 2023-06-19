Juventus want to sign the Brazilian top forward

Calciomercato reports that Juventus is showing interest in Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino from Liverpool.

According to the source, the Italian club is considering the possibility of signing the player in the upcoming summer transfer window. Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri has approved the Brazilian's candidacy. Firmino's contract with Liverpool expires on June 30, 2023, which means he could potentially move to another club on a free transfer.

In the current season, the 31-year-old Firmino has played 35 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists.