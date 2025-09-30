Juventus suffer squad losses as Bremer and Thuram ruled out ahead of Villarreal Champions League clash

RU RU ES ES FR FR
Turin side to miss two key players
Football news Today, 11:16
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Juventus are facing squad problems ahead of their crucial Champions League Matchday 2 fixture against Villarreal. Head coach Igor Tudor will have to do without two vital starters—defender Bremer and midfielder Khephren Thuram—both of whom are absent from the squad list for the away match in Spain.

Details: According to Sky Sport, Thuram suffered a calf injury and, after individual assessment, was unable to train with the main group. Bremer has returned to training, but the coaching staff decided not to risk his fitness, especially with an upcoming Serie A match against Milan. On a positive note, Conceição is back with the squad and will be available to help the Bianconeri in the Champions League.

Thuram's absence forces Tudor to reshuffle the midfield. The main responsibility will fall to Locatelli, who is likely to be partnered by Teun Koopmeiners, a player the coach has trusted before.

Reminder: Arsenal have opened talks regarding the transfer of Juventus winger Kenan Yildiz.

