Prediction on game Inter Total over 2 Odds: 1.64 Melbet Bonus 4.93 Bet now

On Tuesday, September 30, the UEFA Champions League clash will see Inter host Slavia Prague at home. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 CET. Here’s our in-depth preview and prediction for this encounter.

Inter vs Slavia Prague: match preview

Last season, Inter reached the Champions League final, but much has changed since, including a new head coach. Cristian Chivu has taken the helm, and his start to the new campaign has been anything but stable. Inter lost twice in the first three rounds, but results have since improved. In the Champions League opener, the Nerazzurri defeated Ajax 2-0, followed by back-to-back Serie A wins: 2-1 over Sassuolo and 2-0 against Cagliari. In the Italian league, Inter currently sit fifth with nine points, just three off the leaders.

Slavia Prague have played more domestic matches and, after ten rounds, have collected 24 points, placing second in the standings—trailing the leaders by just a single point. Notably, Slavia remain unbeaten this season, including in the Champions League: in their opening group match, the Czech side hosted Bodo/Glimt, taking a 2-0 lead until the 78th minute, but let the advantage slip, conceding twice in 12 minutes for a final 2-2 draw.

Match facts and head-to-head

Inter have won their last three matches.

Slavia are unbeaten in over 10 games, with their last defeat dating back to May 2025.

Inter have scored at least once in nine consecutive matches, while Slavia have found the net in 25 straight games.

Slavia are unbeaten in their last seven away fixtures.

Inter and Slavia have met four times: Inter have two wins, Slavia one, and one match ended in a draw.

Probable line-ups

Inter Milan: Martinez; Akanji, Acerbi, Bastoni; Dumfries, Barella, Calhanoglu, Sucic, Dimarco; Martinez, Thuram

Slavia Prague: Markovic; Doudera, Chaloupek, Zima, Mbodji; Zafeiris, Dorley; Kusej, Cham, Provod; Chory

Prediction

Inter are clear favourites in this match-up and will be eager to extend their winning streak. I expect them to deliver, so the prediction is Inter’s individual total over 2 goals.