Manor Solomon to miss Champions League clash against Juventus due to Jewish holiday Yom Kippur

A blow for the Yellow Submarine
Football news Today, 11:49
Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Villarreal's Israeli midfielder Manor Solomon has announced that he will not take the field in tonight’s Champions League match against Juventus.

Details: The reason is the observance of one of the most important Jewish holidays—Yom Kippur.

The midfielder informed the Villarreal management and coaching staff about his decision well in advance. For Solomon, upholding his religious traditions takes precedence, even over the significance of this crucial second-round group stage encounter.

The showdown between Villarreal and Juventus will take place today, October 1, at 21:00 Central European Time.

Reminder: Juventus suffered squad losses ahead of the Champions League fixture, having lost Bremer and Thuram.

