In the second round of the UEFA Champions League, Arsenal will host Olympiacos at home. The match is set for Wednesday, October 1, kicking off at 21:00 Central European Time. Here is my betting preview for this encounter.

Arsenal vs Olympiacos: match preview

Arsenal kicked off their new UEFA Champions League campaign with an away fixture against Athletic Bilbao. In a tense contest, the Gunners managed to snatch a victory. Goals from Martinelli and Trossard sealed the outcome—2-0 in favor of the Londoners. Overall, Arsenal have been displaying strong form and are closing in on the Premier League leaders. The Gunners currently have 13 points from six rounds, just two points off the top spot.

Olympiacos have also made a confident start to the new Greek Super League season. The team has notched up four wins and one draw. At the moment, Olympiacos sit atop the table with 13 points from five rounds and a goal difference of 13:3. However, their Champions League debut was less successful. The Greeks did not lose, but also couldn't defeat tournament newcomers Pafos at home. Despite playing with a man advantage from the 26th minute, Olympiacos couldn't capitalize—ending in a 0-0 draw.

Match facts and head-to-head statistics

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last five matches: four wins and one draw.

Olympiacos are on a seven-match unbeaten run.

Arsenal have not lost at home in their last four games.

The last time these teams met was in 2021, when Olympiacos defeated Arsenal 1-0.

Probable lineups

Arsenal: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Merino; Saka, Gyokeres, Martinelli

Olympiacos: Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Pirola, Ortega; Garcia, Hezze; Strefezza, Chiquinho, Podence; El Kaabi

Prediction

Arsenal have looked extremely convincing in recent matches, although Olympiacos have also shown solid results. Nevertheless, the Gunners boast a higher-quality squad, greater experience, and the support of their home crowd. My bet is on Arsenal’s individual total over 2 goals in this game.