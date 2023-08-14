RU RU
Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader

Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader

Football news Today, 05:00
Juventus ready to pay €20m for Sassuolo leader Photo: Instagram Domenico Berardi / Author unknown

Turin's "Juventus" has shown interest in the midfielder of "Sassuolo" and the Italian national team, Domenico Berardi, as reported by SportItalia.

According to the source, the Turin club might acquire the player during the summer transfer window. "Juventus" is prepared to pay 20 million euros for Berardi and also offer "Sassuolo" their 20-year-old Argentine talented midfielder, Matias Soule.

It's worth noting that Berardi already joined "Juventus" from "Sassuolo" in 2013 for 4.5 million euros. However, immediately after the transfer, he returned to his home club on a two-year loan. In the summer of 2015, "Sassuolo" permanently acquired the player for 10 million euros.

The 28-year-old Berardi is a product of "Sassuolo's" youth academy. He has played a total of 352 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 133 goals and providing 91 assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2027.

Berardi has been playing for the Italian national team since 2018. He has appeared in 25 matches for the Italian national team, scoring six goals and providing two assists.

Related teams and leagues
Juventus Sassuolo Serie A Italy
