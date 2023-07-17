Juventus may buy longtime leader Sassuolo

Turin-based club Juventus is showing interest in midfielder Domenico Berardi from Sassuolo and the Italian national team, according to TuttoJuve citing La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to the source, Juventus could acquire the player in the summer transfer window. The coaching staff of Juventus sees Berardi as a possible replacement for midfielder Federico Chiesa, who is being pursued by Liverpool and Newcastle.

It is worth noting that Berardi already joined Juventus from Sassuolo in 2013 for €4.5 million. However, immediately after the transfer, the player returned to his hometown club on a two-year loan. In the summer of 2015, Sassuolo bought the player's transfer for €10 million.

28-year-old Berardi is a product of the Sassuolo youth academy. He has played a total of 352 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring 133 goals and providing 91 assists. The player's contract with the club runs until the summer of 2027.

Berardi has been playing for the Italian national team since 2018. He has earned 25 caps, scored six goals, and provided two assists for the Italian national team.