Juventus wants to extend the contract with Chiesa

Juventus has initiated negotiations with representatives of Federico Chiesa concerning the extension of his contract, as reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport.

According to sources, the club aims to conclude a new short-term agreement extending until the year 2026. Furthermore, they propose to maintain the existing terms, with an annual salary of five million euros. Discussions regarding a lengthier contract with an enhanced compensation package have been deferred until the forthcoming season.

The current contract is slated to expire in the summer of 2025. The aforementioned step will enable the club to circumvent negotiation difficulties next summer when Chiesa will have only one year remaining on his contract.

In October 2020, Chiesa joined Juventus on a two-year loan with a mandatory purchase option of 40 million euros upon the loan's conclusion. In May 2022, Juventus activated the mandatory purchase clause, acquiring Chiesa from Fiorentina.

During this period with the Turin-based side, Federico has featured in 102 matches, netting 25 goals and providing 20 assists.

