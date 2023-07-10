Juventus have found a replacement for Vlahovic in La Liga

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is showing interest in Youssef En-Nesyri, the forward from Sevilla and the Moroccan national team.

As per the source, the Italian club may acquire the 26-year-old player in the summer transfer window. Juventus is considering the African's candidacy as a possible replacement for Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, who could move to one of the English Premier League clubs. Sevilla wants €30 million for En-Nesyri, but they might be willing to sell him for a lower price due to their urgent need to generate funds to address their financial issues.

En-Nesyri has been playing for Sevilla since January 2020. He joined the Seville club from Leganes for a transfer fee of €20 million. He has made a total of 155 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

En-Nesyri has been playing for the Moroccan national team since 2016. He has made 61 appearances for the Moroccan national team, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists.