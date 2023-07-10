EN RU
Main News Juventus have found a replacement for Vlahovic in La Liga

Juventus have found a replacement for Vlahovic in La Liga

Football news Today, 09:50
Juventus have found a replacement for Vlahovic in La Liga Photo: Instagram Youssef En-Nesiri / Unknown

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus is showing interest in Youssef En-Nesyri, the forward from Sevilla and the Moroccan national team.

As per the source, the Italian club may acquire the 26-year-old player in the summer transfer window. Juventus is considering the African's candidacy as a possible replacement for Serbian forward Dusan Vlahovic, who could move to one of the English Premier League clubs. Sevilla wants €30 million for En-Nesyri, but they might be willing to sell him for a lower price due to their urgent need to generate funds to address their financial issues.

En-Nesyri has been playing for Sevilla since January 2020. He joined the Seville club from Leganes for a transfer fee of €20 million. He has made a total of 155 appearances for Sevilla in all competitions, scoring 53 goals and providing five assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.

En-Nesyri has been playing for the Moroccan national team since 2016. He has made 61 appearances for the Moroccan national team, scoring 17 goals and providing three assists.

Oliver White Oliver White Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Juventus Sevilla LaLiga Spain Serie A Italy
Popular news
PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team Football news Yesterday, 09:43 PSG bought the star of Bayern and the French national team
The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined Football news 08 july 2023, 16:34 The winner of the European Youth Championship has been determined
Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe Football news 07 july 2023, 11:20 Real Madrid have agreed the terms of the contract with Kylian Mbappe
PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m Football news 07 july 2023, 10:28 PSG buy Uruguay midfielder for €60m
Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe Football news 06 july 2023, 11:15 Real Madrid have prepared a huge amount for the transfer of Kylian Mbappe
Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi Football news 06 july 2023, 10:16 Real Madrid buy Turkish Lionel Messi
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:30 Pochettino asks Chelsea to buy 2022 world champions Football news Today, 09:50 Juventus have found a replacement for Vlahovic in La Liga Football news Today, 09:20 Barcelona have signed all the documents for the transfer of Brazilian talent Football news Today, 08:50 Andriy Shevchenko may lead the European team Football news Today, 08:20 Galatasaray may buy 2022 world champion Football news Today, 07:30 Al-Nasr Ronaldo offered €40m for Portugal midfielder Football news Today, 06:55 RB Leipzig respond to Manchester City's £75m bid for Gvardiol Football news Today, 06:25 Lazio interested in signing Napoli striker Football news Today, 05:50 Borussia Dortmund defender Koulibaly joins Premier League club Football news Today, 05:11 PSG join the fight for the legendary Tottenham goalkeeper
Sport Predictions
Football Today Barracas Central vs Argentinos Juniors predictions and betting tips on July 10, 2023 Football Today Colon vs Belgrano predictions and betting tips on July 10, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Hamrun Spartans vs Maccabi Haifa predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Partizani vs BATE predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 11 july 2023 Ballkani vs Ludogorets predictions and betting tips on July 11, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Astana vs Dinamo Tbilisi predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Hacken vs The New Saints predictions and betting tips match on July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Farul vs Sheriff predictions and betting tipson July 12, 2023 Football 12 july 2023 Slovan Bratislava vs Swift Hesperange predictions and betting tips on July 12, 2023