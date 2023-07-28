Juventus close to signing Uruguayan talent

RU RU
According to journalist Fabrizio Romano's tweet, the central defender of Valencia and the Uruguayan U-20 national team, Facundo Gonzalez, is close to transferring to Turin's "Juventus."

As per the source, the Italian club has reached an agreement with the player on personal terms. Additionally, "Juventus" has almost finalized the transfer of the Uruguayan with the Spanish club. The transfer fee has not been disclosed.

Facundo Gonzalez, aged 20, is a product of Valencia's youth academy. He has not yet played any matches for Valencia's senior team. However, Gonzalez has participated in 37 matches for Valencia's youth team, scoring one goal and providing one assist. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.

Gonzalez has been playing for the Uruguayan U-20 national team since 2023. He has played a total of 21 matches for the Uruguayan team, scoring one goal and providing one assist, as well as receiving four yellow cards.

It is worth mentioning that "Juventus" finished in seventh place in the Serie A table in the previous season.

