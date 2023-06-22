Juventus close to signing Arsenal midfielder

Juventus is reportedly interested in midfielder Thomas Partey from London's Arsenal and the Ghana national team, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the Italian club could pay around 18-20 million euros for the player. Partey could potentially replace French midfielder Adrien Rabiot in Juventus' squad, as Rabiot has refused to extend his contract, which expires on June 30, 2023.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Partey has played 40 matches for Arsenal in all competitions and scored three goals. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2025.