Juventus buy son of Ballon d'Or winner

The press service of Juventus, based in Turin, has announced on the official website the transfer of winger Timothy Weah from Lille and the United States national team.

The Italian club paid €10.3 million for the player, with the potential for an additional €2.1 million in bonuses. The 23-year-old forward has signed a contract with Juventus until the summer of 2028.

Timothy Weah is the son of George Weah, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1995.

Weah Jr. has been playing for Lille since 2019. He has appeared in a total of 107 matches for the club in all competitions, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists.