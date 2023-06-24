Juventus are close to extending the French midfielder's contract

Turin's Juventus is close to extending the contract of French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, according to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio's website.

According to the source, the new agreement between the player and the Italian club will be valid until the summer of 2024. His current contract expires on June 30, 2023. It was previously reported that Rabiot's services were offered to Barcelona, and English clubs also showed interest.

In the past season, the 28-year-old Rabiot played 43 matches in all competitions for Juventus, scoring nine goals and providing six assists.