José Mourinho couldn't hold back tears at the press conference when mentioning Jorge Costa

On Tuesday, August 5, news broke of the passing of former Portuguese footballer Jorge Costa. José Mourinho was visibly moved and unable to hold back tears when speaking about him.

Details: At the press conference ahead of Fenerbahçe's next match, the Portuguese coach emphasized that Costa is an integral part of his personal story.

Quote: “The death of Jorge Costa means losing a part of my history. But if he were here now, he'd tell me: ‘Do the press conference, play the match tomorrow,’ and that's exactly what I'll do, and then I'll have my tears,” Mourinho stated.

We previously reported that Jorge Costa passed away at the age of 53 from a heart attack at the Dragons' training base in Olival. After losing consciousness, he was taken in critical condition to São João Hospital, but unfortunately his life could not be saved.

