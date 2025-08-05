Legendary Portuguese footballer Jorge Costa has passed away

Former legendary Portuguese footballer and coach Jorge Costa has sadly passed away.

Details: The tragic news was announced by the Portuguese club Porto. It has been reported that Jorge Costa has died at the age of 53 from a heart attack at the Dragons’ training base in Olival. After losing consciousness, he was rushed in critical condition to São João Hospital, but efforts to save his life were unsuccessful.

Quote: “Jorge Costa has left us. One of us, a leader, a captain, a role model. A symbol of FC Porto. Thank you for staying with Porto until the very end,” the statement read.

Jorge Costa deixou-nos. Um de nós, um líder, capitão, exemplo. Um símbolo do FC Porto.



Obrigado por seres FC Porto até ao fim.



Até sempre, Jorge Costa. pic.twitter.com/XTmW5WVEHj — FC Porto (@FCPorto) August 5, 2025

