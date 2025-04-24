Jorge Mendes comments on Ansu Fati's future

Ansu Fati has been getting limited playing time this season at Barcelona, and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has spoken about his future.

Details: Today, Mendes flew to Barcelona, where he held a meeting with his three clients: Lamine Yamal, Fati, and Alejandro Balde.

After leaving the restaurant, journalists caught Mendes and questioned him about Fati:

Journalist: "Is he staying?" Jorge Mendes: "Who?" Journalist: "Ansu Fati." Jorge Mendes: "I don't know yet."

On Tuesday, in the match against Mallorca (1-0), Fati appeared in Barcelona's starting lineup for the first time since October. After the game, head coach Hansi Flick praised the player.

Reminder: Today, it became known that Marc-André ter Stegen will return to Barcelona's squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.