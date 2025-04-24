RU RU ES ES FR FR
Jorge Mendes comments on Ansu Fati's future

Jorge Mendes comments on Ansu Fati's future

Today, 12:27
Kenley Ward
Jorge Mendes comments on Ansu Fati's future David Ramos/Getty Images

Ansu Fati has been getting limited playing time this season at Barcelona, and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, has spoken about his future.

Details: Today, Mendes flew to Barcelona, where he held a meeting with his three clients: Lamine Yamal, Fati, and Alejandro Balde.

After leaving the restaurant, journalists caught Mendes and questioned him about Fati:

Journalist: "Is he staying?"

Jorge Mendes: "Who?"

Journalist: "Ansu Fati."

Jorge Mendes: "I don't know yet."

On Tuesday, in the match against Mallorca (1-0), Fati appeared in Barcelona's starting lineup for the first time since October. After the game, head coach Hansi Flick praised the player.

Reminder: Today, it became known that Marc-André ter Stegen will return to Barcelona's squad for the Copa del Rey final against Real Madrid.

