Joe Gomez to leave Liverpool? Milan submits transfer inquiry

The 28-year-old defender could be heading to Italy
Transfer news Today, 06:11
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Joe Gomez Michael Regan/Getty Images

Milan has submitted an official inquiry to Liverpool regarding the transfer of the Reds’ defender Joe Gomez.

Details: According to journalist Matteo Moretto, Liverpool’s 28-year-old defender Joe Gomez could be on his way to Italy. Milan is showing strong interest in the player, having made a formal offer to the English giants. If successful, the transfer would be a permanent move.

Worth noting: Liverpool vs Arsenal prediction and betting tips 31 Аugust 2025

Although there is no agreement yet between the player and Milan, both parties are actively working on securing the optimal contract. Milan is also awaiting a response from Liverpool.

Last season, the center-back was limited to just 17 appearances across all competitions due to frequent injuries and did not register any goal contributions. According to Transfermarkt, the player is currently valued at 20 million euros.

See also: Liverpool gives Tsimikas green light for medical in Rome. What are the terms of the deal?

