On August 31, 2025, the marquee clash of English Premier League Matchweek 3 will unfold at the legendary Anfield, as Liverpool hosts London giants Arsenal. Kick-off is set for 17:30 Central European Time. Let’s dive into the best bet for goals in this highly anticipated showdown.

Liverpool

Liverpool enters the new season as the reigning champions of England. Arne Slot’s squad confidently secured the title last year and now aims to reinforce their status at the top. The summer transfer window saw the Reds strengthen their ranks with several high-profile signings, making their ambitions for the campaign even loftier. Their preseason included five friendlies, resulting in four victories and just one defeat.

The official campaign started on a mixed note: Liverpool fell to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield after a penalty shootout, but kicked off the Premier League with maximum confidence, dispatching Bournemouth 4-2 at Anfield and edging Newcastle 3-2 away from home.

When it comes to recent home fixtures against Arsenal, Liverpool have found the going tough. In their last five encounters at Anfield against the Gunners, the Reds have managed just one win, with the others ending in draws—four of those seeing both teams find the net.

Arsenal

Arsenal enjoyed a strong season last year, finishing runners-up in the Premier League, but ultimately missed out on silverware. Their cup runs ended before the decisive stages, while in the Champions League they reached the semifinals, where they were knocked out by PSG.

The Gunners’ preseason was action-packed: in five matches they claimed three wins and suffered two defeats, but did lift the Emirates Cup after beating Athletic Bilbao. Arsenal started the new campaign in emphatic fashion—winning 1-0 away at Manchester United and thrashing Leeds 5-0—enough to top the table on goal difference.

Head-to-head battles with Liverpool have been fiercely contested in recent years. Over the last eight meetings, both clubs have identical records—two wins and four draws each—highlighting just how intense this rivalry has become. Matches between these sides are rarely dull: in seven of the last eight, both teams have found the back of the net.

Probable lineups

Liverpool: Alisson, Jones, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike.

Alisson, Jones, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez, Gravenberch, Szoboszlai, Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo, Ekitike. Arsenal: Raya, Calafiori, Gabriel, Saliba, Timber, Rice, Zubimendi, Merino, Martinelli, Gyökeres, Madueke.

Key facts and head-to-head stats

Liverpool have won 5 of their last 6 matches.

Liverpool have won 4 of their last 5 home games.

13 of Liverpool’s last 14 matches have featured over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 13 of Liverpool’s last 14 matches.

Arsenal have won 7 of their last 9 matches.

Arsenal have scored first in 3 of their last 4 matches.

5 of Arsenal’s last 6 away games have seen over 2.5 goals.

Arsenal are unbeaten in 6 of their last 8 head-to-heads with Liverpool.

The last four meetings between these sides have all gone over 2.5 goals.

Both teams have scored in 7 of the last 8 head-to-head meetings.

Liverpool vs Arsenal match prediction

We’re set for a true battle between two powerhouses who, in recent years, have consistently fought for Premier League supremacy. Liverpool and Arsenal come into this clash in excellent form, boasting stacked squads and a high level of tactical organization. Recent history suggests these encounters are rarely cagey affairs—the sides play with courage, push forward relentlessly, and almost always deliver a feast of attacking football for the fans. Expect a thrilling contest with plenty of chances and goals at both ends. My pick for this match: both teams to score, at odds of 1.62.