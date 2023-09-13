Joao Felix spoke about adaptation in Barcelona

Barcelona's Catalan newcomer João Felix spoke about how his first days in his new place were.

As you know, the Spanish champion rented the young Portuguese from Atlético without a buyout option. The lease is valid until the end of the current season.

"I feel confident and physically ready, despite the fact that I haven't played much recently. I want to start fresh at Barcelona and be useful for the team. My new teammates have received me very friendly. The young team is creating comfortable atmosphere and I'm looking forward to playing in front of our fans. They pleasantly surprised me with their hospitality," Felix said in a comment to Sport.es.

Let us remind you that last season the 23-year-old footballer played on loan for Chelsea in London. Following the results of the championship, the British did not activate the buyout option and the footballer returned to the location of the Madrid team.

At the end of last season, the Catalan “Barcelona” became the champion of Spain, ahead of “Real” by 10 points.