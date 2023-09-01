Barcelona will sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid

Atletico player João Félix has moved to Barcelona on loan, journalist Fabrizio Romano reported.

The Portuguese striker will spend the next season in Barcelona. He moves to the Catalan team on loan, but without the right to buy. Currently, Barcelona representatives are waiting for all the necessary documents to complete the deal.

This season, the Portuguese did not play a single match for Atlético. The player was excluded from the squad because he expressed his desire to move to Barcelona. Although the player started last season in Madrid, he moved to Chelsea in January 2023. As part of the Blues, Félix played 20 matches and scored four goals.

We will remind that the Portuguese moved to Atlético in 2019 for 126 million euros. In three and a half years in Madrid, he played 96 matches in La Liga, scored 25 goals and provided 13 assists. In five matches, Copa del Rey, Félix scored two goals and provided one assist. In 27 Champions League games, the Portuguese scored seven goals for Atlético.

We will remind that Ansu Fati moved from Barcelona to Brighton.