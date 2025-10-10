Joan Laporta responds to De Jong regarding his comments on La Liga matches being moved to the US

The Barcelona president respects the player's opinion.

The wishes of the players are not decisive.

Details: The president of Catalan giants Barcelona, Joan Laporta, has commented on the words of the Blaugrana captain regarding the relocation of the Barcelona vs Villarreal match to Miami:

"He is the captain of Barça, and I respect his opinion, but the club will play wherever La Liga tells us to. If the Villarreal vs Barça match is set to take place in Miami, then we will go to Miami," Laporta stated.

The media continues to buzz after the confirmed decision to move the La Liga fixture between Barcelona and Villarreal from Spain to the United States. Many players and football legends have spoken out against the idea, claiming it goes against football etiquette and long-standing traditions.

